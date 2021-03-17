Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.56% of Ardelyx worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of $690.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

