Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.26

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $258.19 million and $49.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

