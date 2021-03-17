Arepacoin (AREPA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $48,580.27 and $42.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,143,737 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars.

