Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

