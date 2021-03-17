Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
