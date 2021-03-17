Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.50% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $119,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,238 shares of company stock worth $17,750,157. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

