Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $81,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5,044.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 129,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 127,427 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

