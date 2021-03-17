Arweave (AR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.83 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $13.99 or 0.00023736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $467.12 million and $10.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00633334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024871 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034214 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

