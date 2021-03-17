Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.53

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 43616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

