Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 12.2% Higher

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 11,070,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 8,717,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

