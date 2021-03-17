Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 11th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Ashford alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $65,474.64. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 195,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,867.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $316,877. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.