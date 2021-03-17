Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,881 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of Ashland Global worth $106,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. 2,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,395. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

