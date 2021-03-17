Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.
ASHTF stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.