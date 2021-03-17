Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

ASHTF stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

