ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,910.80

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,910.80 ($64.16) and traded as high as GBX 5,658 ($73.92). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 5,618 ($73.40), with a volume of 412,650 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ASC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,910.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 44.73.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

