AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,139. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.92 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $401,438.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

