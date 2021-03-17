Atheios (ATH) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $68,568.13 and $120.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,076.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.30 or 0.03084621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00348403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $540.23 or 0.00914453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.00400423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00336434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00245007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,973,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,704,454 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.