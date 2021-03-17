Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.45 and a 200 day moving average of $479.36. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

