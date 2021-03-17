Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 139,265 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up about 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $21,347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 737,483 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 85,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,378. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,887.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

