Ativo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up about 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. 15,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,075. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

