Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the period. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,822. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

