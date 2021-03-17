Ativo Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,123 shares of company stock worth $42,296,570. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.12. 46,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,331. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.47 and a 200 day moving average of $411.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

