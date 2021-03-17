Ativo Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 413.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 3.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,820 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,255,000 after buying an additional 2,759,038 shares during the last quarter.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

