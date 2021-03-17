Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.33.

ROP traded up $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.56. 7,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.16 and its 200 day moving average is $406.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.86 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

