Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

