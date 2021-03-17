Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 20,657 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the period. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

RDY stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.