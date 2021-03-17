Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,221,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,470,000 after buying an additional 344,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,753. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

