Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $188,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

Shares of MA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.41. 31,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,873. The firm has a market cap of $377.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.