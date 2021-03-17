Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Trading Up 5.3%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 113,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 88,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

