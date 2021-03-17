ATN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $759,393.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 735.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 772.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $759,393.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00053229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00645792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025378 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034412 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

