Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $16.84 million and $53,811.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00459091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00061506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00157746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

