Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

ATOS opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

