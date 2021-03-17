ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.78

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.78 and traded as high as C$27.51. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$27.38, with a volume of 246,898 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

