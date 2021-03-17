AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.