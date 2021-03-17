AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 432,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,411,852. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

