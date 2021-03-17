aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Down 8.6%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 5,823,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 1,576,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.
About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
