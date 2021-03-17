aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Down 8.6%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 5,823,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 1,576,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

