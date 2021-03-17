AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 145,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 222,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

