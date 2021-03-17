AudioCodes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 956 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 986% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $7,806,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AudioCodes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

