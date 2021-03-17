Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 5,722,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,636,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.