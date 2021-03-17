Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $688.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

