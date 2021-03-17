Aurora Price Up 35.9% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Aurora has a total market cap of $37.44 million and $7.86 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,922,395,097 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

