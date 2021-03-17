Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,721 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Autodesk by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,699,000 after acquiring an additional 184,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $275.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

