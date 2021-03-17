Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.35. Autoliv posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

