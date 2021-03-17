Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Critical Survey

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Park City Group alerts:

29.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Park City Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 9.63% 4.63% 3.69% Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Park City Group and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $167.94, indicating a potential downside of 10.61%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Park City Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 5.98 $1.59 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.51 $2.47 billion $5.92 31.74

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Park City Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.