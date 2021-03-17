Autonio Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,146,762 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

