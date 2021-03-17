Aventus Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $170,626.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00638316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070671 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

