AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages have commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

