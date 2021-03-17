AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 911,900 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVEO. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.40.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

