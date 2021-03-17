AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.