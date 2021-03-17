Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.
Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.49. 1,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $186.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
