Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.49. 1,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

