Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

