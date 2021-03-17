Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.73

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 23719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

